Jonathan Gear Sells 61,372 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,651. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 577,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,318,000 after buying an additional 215,504 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 64,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

