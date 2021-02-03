JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.49

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.49 and last traded at $108.19, with a volume of 45463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

YY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $132,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,405,000 after purchasing an additional 457,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 532,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,937,000 after acquiring an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,445,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

