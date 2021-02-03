JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $582.56

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $582.56 and traded as high as $591.00. JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) shares last traded at $591.00, with a volume of 351,442 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.28. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a current ratio of 58.74, a quick ratio of 58.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45.

About JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (JAM.L) (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

