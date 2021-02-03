JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) a GBX 5,600 Price Target

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) received a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,115.13 ($53.76).

Get Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) alerts:

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) stock opened at GBX 4,850 ($63.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,425 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,872. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.77.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.