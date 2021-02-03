JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. 12,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,255. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

