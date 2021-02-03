JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid (NYSE:NGG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.72. 3,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,703. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. National Grid has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 888.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

