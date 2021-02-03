JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044,558 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

