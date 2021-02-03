Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $246.43

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $246.43 and traded as high as $294.00. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 620,575 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 253.22 ($3.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 246.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82.

In other Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

