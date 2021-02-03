Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Shares Up 13.9%

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) shot up 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.45. 3,981,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,269,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JE. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $358.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,750,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,162,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

