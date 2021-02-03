JUST (JST) Tops One Day Volume of $142.13 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, JUST has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $79.36 million and approximately $142.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00139626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00065506 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00237946 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00071361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00039761 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

