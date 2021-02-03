JustBet (WINR) Hits One Day Volume of $102,295.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. JustBet has a market capitalization of $243,572.19 and approximately $102,295.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JustBet has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00139619 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00065100 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 90.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00078856 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00039169 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars.

