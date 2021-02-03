Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 565,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 979,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Juva Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

