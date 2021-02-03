Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and $1.18 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00021495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

