Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $277.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,409. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

