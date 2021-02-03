Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.08. 636,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,268. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

