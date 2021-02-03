Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $14.06 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 897.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 115,517 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,807. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $258.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.73.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

