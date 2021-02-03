Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,197 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. 1,132,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.