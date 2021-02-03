Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after buying an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $60,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,350. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

