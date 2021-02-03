Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 390,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,773,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

