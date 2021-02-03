Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 262,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,588. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

