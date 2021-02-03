Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 960 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.90. 810,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.28.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

