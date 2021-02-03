Kanawha Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The company had a trading volume of 668,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,583,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

