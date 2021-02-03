Kanawha Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 338,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,237,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 599.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.46. 29,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,364. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.