Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0778 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Karbo has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $693,315.01 and approximately $219.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00402691 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,916,059 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

