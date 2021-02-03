Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.46 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $81.36 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for about $406.80 or 0.01113290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.