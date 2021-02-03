KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $490.88

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 50.3% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $490.88 or 0.01332593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $21.94 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00052875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00243352 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00055037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039079 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

