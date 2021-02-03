Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kemper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

