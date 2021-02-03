Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) (EPA:KER) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €600.69 ($706.70).

KER has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on shares of Kering SA (KER.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of KER opened at €549.20 ($646.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €562.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €555.56. Kering SA has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

