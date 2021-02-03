KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194,310 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

