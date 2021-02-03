Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Keyera from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Keyera from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keyera from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Keyera alerts:

TSE KEY opened at C$24.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.63%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.