Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) Trading Down 1.4%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) (CVE:KHRN) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 255,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 498,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.20 price objective on shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (KHRN.V) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

