Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 338,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 955.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 430.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

KE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Sidoti lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. 4,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,234. The company has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

