Kin (KIN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $816,352.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, Kin has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $83.11 million and $816,352.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00138808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066822 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00242491 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.