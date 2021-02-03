King DAG Achieves Market Cap of $13.72 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One King DAG token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $123,895.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00141766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00067095 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00251303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00063272 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00038657 BTC.

King DAG Profile

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

