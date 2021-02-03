King DAG Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $14.50 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, King DAG has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io

King DAG Token Trading

King DAG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

