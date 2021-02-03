Kingdom Game 4.0 Hits Market Cap of $2.55 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 token can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $96,614.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00064702 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00239632 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00076172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00039995 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 tokens. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

Kingdom Game 4.0 Token Trading

Kingdom Game 4.0 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

