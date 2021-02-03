Kingstone Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years.

NASDAQ KINS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.14. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -118.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $34.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

