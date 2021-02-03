Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Aegis

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Aegis from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 280.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

KTRA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.84. 11,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,873. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

