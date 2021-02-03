Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading 20.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) traded up 20.6% on Wednesday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kintara Therapeutics traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 1,030,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 880,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Equities analysts anticipate that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

