Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

NYSE KL opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,150 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

