KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Position Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

KLAC stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $317.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

