KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $298.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.83 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $317.60.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.