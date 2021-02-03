KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.23-3.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.665-1.815 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.47.

KLAC traded down $12.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,556. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $317.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.83 and its 200-day moving average is $228.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

