Klimatas Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,454.74 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $19,454.74 and approximately $126.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.