Knoll (KNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KNL opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.34 million, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48. Knoll has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $26.34.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.