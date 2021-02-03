Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
Several brokerages have commented on PHG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 43.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 38,086 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 45,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.