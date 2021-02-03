Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.28

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 234217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $600.47 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Also, CFO Richard Sneider sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock worth $1,779,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

