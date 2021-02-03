Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 31,592 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 435.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after acquiring an additional 863,916 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

GILD stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

