Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 11,110 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.22% of Silicon Laboratories worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $144.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $179,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $50,141.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,448 shares of company stock worth $1,266,490 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

