Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 212,830 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 1.15% of Guess’ worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guess’ by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 11.3% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

